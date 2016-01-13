Anvar Saidenov named Almaty International Airport CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anvar Saidenov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the International Airport Almaty, Kazinform reports citing KASE.

“International airport of Almaty JSC, whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), in an official letter informed KASE of a decision of the Board of Directors of January 11, 2016 to "Appoint Anuar Saidenov Chairman of Board of Directors of International airport of Almaty JSC,” an official statement of KASE reads.