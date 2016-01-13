EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:55, 13 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Anvar Saidenov named Almaty International Airport CEO

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anvar Saidenov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the International Airport Almaty, Kazinform reports citing KASE.

    International airport of Almaty JSC, whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), in an official letter informed KASE of a decision of the Board of Directors of January 11, 2016 to "Appoint Anuar Saidenov Chairman of Board of Directors of International airport of Almaty JSC,” an official statement of KASE reads.

    Tags:
    Almaty Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!