Anwar Ibrahim: You can trust Uzbekistan. You can cooperate with this state.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, who is in Uzbekistan on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, arrived in Samarkand on May 18, UzA reports.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan A. Ramatov, Deputy Prime Minister J. Khojayev, Hokim of Samarkand region E. Turdimov and other officials met the high-ranking guest at Samarkand International Airport.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia visited the complex of the great hadith scholar Imam Bukhari. Ayats from the Quran and prayers honoring the great hadith scholar were read.

The distinguished guest was informed about the large-scale creative work being carried out at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in this complex. Then, the head of the Malaysian government visited the Imam Bukhari International Research Center and got acquainted with the research work. In this center, created on the initiative of the Leader of Uzbekistan, scientists study the scientific heritage of our outstanding ancestors and publish their books. The high-ranking guest was informed about the works published here and was presented with several books by Imam Bukhari. The guests were also very interested in the historical books and wall paintings on display here, which are dedicated to the life and work of the great hadith scholar.

Anwar Ibrahim made an entry in the book for honored guests of the Imam Bukhari International Research Center.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia and senior officials from Uzbekistan participated in the Uzbekistan – Malaysia Business Forum.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan J. Khojayev noted that trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia have been strengthening in recent years, and this visit will enhance cooperation. It was also emphasized that due to the recent reforms in the country, a favorable investment environment has been created, legislation is being improved, and an active policy is being pursued to liberalize the economy.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim spoke at the forum and emphasized that he arrived in Uzbekistan not as a member of a diplomatic delegation, but as a friend.

“Taking into account the position of the President of Uzbekistan and government leaders on economic reforms in the country, we came to the conclusion that Uzbekistan can be trusted, that it is possible to cooperate with this state”, said Anwar Ibrahim. “In particular, we believe that our cooperation in energy, digital technologies, and tourism will be promising. During conversations with the President of Uzbekistan and government leaders, I saw an active desire for the development of the country and I welcome this”.

At the forum, businessmen and economic officials of the two countries received answers from the heads of government of Uzbekistan and Malaysia on issues of interest to them. At the event, documents were exchanged on trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim also visited sacred places of worship and historical and cultural monuments during his visit to Samarkand.

During a visit to the Shakhi Zinda complex, the distinguished guest was informed about the life and work of thinkers who contributed to the development of the sacred religion of Islam on our land, as well as their followers. It was emphasized that each monument and its history, the work carried out to preserve them are a manifestation of concern for the religious and educational sphere of the country.

During the acquaintance with the mausoleum of Amir Temur, they talked about the history of the Temur and Temurids dynasty, the history of statehood, and the creative work carried out in Mawarannahr.

While visiting the world-famous Registan Square, Anwar Ibrahim noted that the madrasahs located here indicate that Samarkand has been a center of science, education, and culture since ancient times.

The visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Uzbekistan continues.