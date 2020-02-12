EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:30, 12 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Anyone may realize own volunteer project

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A new culture of the volunteers’ movement will form in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    «Our efforts are aimed at building a favorable environment for the active development of volunteering activities. The task is to form a new culture of mutual-aid culture and draw the broad participation of each responsible citizen of Kazakhstan in this process. To this end we form a new volunteering movement infrastructure,» the President told launching the republican front office of volunteers Birgemiz (We areTogether).

    As the President said it will give an opportunity to each Kazakhstanis to create his or her volunteer project.

    The republican office for coordination and monitoring of volunteers’ programs and projects opened today. The same centres start their work in the regions. Anyone may apply to have his idea realized or propose a certain volunteer project.


    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Year of Volunteer President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!