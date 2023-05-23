Apartment complex under construction catches fire in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A fire outbroke at one of the construction sites in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The video was shared on social media. Several explosions were reportedly heard at the site on Mukhamedkhanov Str., 4B.

The firefighters rushed to the scene.

It was found that three gas cylinders have exploded there. As a result, 15 coils of roofing caught the fire. The fire was suppressed at 04:45 p.m. No casualties were reported, the emergency situations department said in a statement.