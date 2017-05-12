Apartment fire kills 3 in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed in an apartment fire in Karaganda city this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The fire started at a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor of a residential complex at 1:15 a.m. It covered an area of 25 square meters," the press service of the Karaganda emergencies department said of the incident.



There was no one at the apartment at the time of the accident. However, neighbors sustained carbon monoxide poisoning and, as a result, three adults died. A woman and a 13-year-old teenager were hospitalized.



Rescuers evacuated 19 people, including six children, from the residential complex.



The cause of the fire is to be determined.