    12:48, 16 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Apartment fire kills six in Karaganda region

    TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM – Six people died in a fire that started at a residential complex in Karaganda region on early Friday morning, Kazinform has learned from the regional emergencies office.

    The fire reportedly engulfed a three-bedroom apartment on the first floor at 01:51 am local time. It killed two boys, two women and one man in the apartment.

    Firefighters who arrived at the scene at 02:25 am found a lifeless body of the sixth victim (a man) in the apartment as well. In addition, firefighters evacuated 10 people, including 4 children, from other apartments in the residential complex.

    The blaze was contained by 03:10 am and fully put out at 04:00 am local time. The fire covered an area of 40 square meters.

    An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.


    Photo: press service of the Department of Emergency Situations of the Karaganda region

