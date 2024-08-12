Apartment gifted to Kirill Gerassimenko for his performance at 2024 Paris Olympic

The Table Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan has gifted Kirill Gerassimenko a two-room apartment in Astana as a gesture of encouragement for his bright and successful performance at the Olympic Games 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In the capital of France, Kazakhstan's team leader Kirill Gerassimenko took ninth place in the Men's Table Tennis Singles. Previously, none of the Kazakhs managed to do so.

Gerassimenko commenced the Olympic Games with a victory. In Round of 64, he defeated Nicolas Burgos from Chile. The four-set match ended with the score 11:4, 11:5, 12:10, 11:6 in favor of the Kazakh table tennis player.In the second round, the Kazakhstani competitor engaged in one of the most memorable matches. He celebrated the victory after defeating German player Dang Qiu in a tense Round of 32 match. The match ended 4:3, allowing Kazakhstan's Gerassimenko to advance to Round of 16 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The athlete's opponent in the quarterfinal match was Omar Assar of Egypt, a competitor of four Olympic Games and the African champion. Gerassimenko initially established a 2-0 lead, but Assar subsequently secured three consecutive sets.

Each match concluded with a narrow lead for Assar with a score of 12:10, 12:10, and 11:9. These outcomes indicated a high probability of victory for the Kazakhstani. The tense clash between Assar and Gerassimenko, the latter of whom is an experienced tennis player, resulted in a victory for Assar (4:2). Gerasimenko ultimately secured the final ninth place.

As a result of his exemplary performance, Gerassimenko rose in the world ranking from 46th to 37th spot.