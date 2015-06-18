Apartment keys presented to 36 doctors in Kokshetau prior to Healthcare Workers Day (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin presented key to new apartments to 36 doctors in Kokshetau on the threshold of the Healthcare Workers Day, Kazinform correspondent Aslan Ospanov informed referring to the press service of the regional administration.

"On the threshold of the holiday we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everybody who works in the healthcare sphere - doctors, nurses, paramedics. The work of healthcare workers deserves huge respect. I congratulate you on your professional holiday and wish you great success in your work and happy life in your new apartments," S. Kulagin said.

KZT 275 million was allocated from the regional budget for construction of the apartments.