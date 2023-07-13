App to track attendance with QR codes developed by Taldykorgan students

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Students of the Higher Polytechnic College in Taldykorgan together with the Anti-Corruption Agency of Zhetysu region developed an app to track students’ attendance, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

Students are to scan QR codes at the entrance to the building before they enter the class to verify their attendance.

Head of the project and one of the college tutors Baktiyar Satkulov believes that the app tracking the students’ attendance with QR codes can be quite helpful for educational institutions.

«Each student will point his or her device’s camera to scan the QR code when entering the building and the information about the time the student entered will be automatically stored in the system. It is impossible to scan the QR code if you are staying at home. The system tracks the attendance perfectly,» he said.

The app is fully completed and ready for use. It is expected to be launched at the start of the academic year.