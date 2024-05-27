Appeal filed in Bishimbayev’s case to criminal court of Astana

An appeal has been filed in the case of former minister of national economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev and his brother Bakhytzhan Baizhanov to the Kazakh capital’s criminal court, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The information was published on the website of the judicial office. It is said that the appeal was filed on May 27 and that it is unknown who lodged the appeal.

To note, former minister of national economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev was sentenced to 24 years in a maximum-security prison for torturing and cruel killing of his wife Saltanat Nurkenova on May 13. His brother Bakhytzhan Baizhanov received four years in a medium security colony for concealment of the crime.