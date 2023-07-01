EN
    11:13, 01 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Apple’s market value surpasses $3 trillion as shares hit record

    Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Apple's market value surpassed $3 trillion on Friday, driven by its shares reaching a record high level, Anadolu reports.

    The US-based global tech firm witnessed its stock price soaring to a peak of $192.60 per share at 9:55 am EDT, reflecting a gain of nearly 1.6% following Thursday's closing price of $189.59 per share.

    The company's market capitalization reached an all-time high of $3.03 trillion at that time.

    The record feat comes despite Apple experiencing a decline in total sales for the second consecutive quarter, according to its latest financial results released last month.

    Net sales fell 2.6% to $94.8 billion for the three months ending April 1. The figure is down from almost $97.3 billion for the same period last year.

    Apple shares have been on the rise in recent weeks after introducing on June 5 its new Vision Pro headset, which the company defined as a «spatial computing» and «mixed reality headset» that enables digital content to «blend seamlessly» with users' physical space.


