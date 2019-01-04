Apple sales warning shakes up markets around the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Global stocks slumped Thursday, as United States futures pointed to heavy losses and the Japanese yen soared after Apple Inc. announced a rare cut to its sales forecast, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Futures put the Nasdaq Composite, which is heavily weighted toward information technology companies, on course to fall 2 percent, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on course to slide 1.4 percent at the opening bell.