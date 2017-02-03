Apple to start making iPhones in India, says state government

LONDON. KAZINFORM Apple is to start making iPhones in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, the state's government has said, BBC reported.

Ministers said Apple would start an initial manufacturing operation in the state, whose capital is the tech hub Bangalore, in April.

The tech giant has a 2% share of India's mobile phone market, well behind South Korean rival Samsung.

Apple has yet to officially confirm the plan, saying only that it is keen to "invest significantly" in India.

