Apple unveils first MacBook Pro in 4 years

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - After four long years, Apple unveiled on Thursday a new MacBook Pro.

At an event held at its headquarters, the company showed off new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. Both include a new display called the Touch Bar at the top of the keyboard, CNN reports.



The display, positioned where the function keys used to be, allows you to control Mac apps with your fingertips. It will adjust in real time based on what software, such as Photoshop, you're using.



The devices feature a trackpad double the size of its previous models. But the 13-inch MacBook Pro is 23% smaller in volume and considerably thinner than the previous version. The smaller version weighs just three pounds -- the 15-inch MacBook Pro clocks in at one pound more.



Touch ID is also coming to the MacBook Pro, located next to the Touch Bar. You can use it for security, like logging into your computer or switching between users, and access Apple Pay with the touch of your finger.



With an Intel Core i7 processor and a new graphics card, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is more than twice as fast as the previous 15-inch model. The 13-inch model also features improved speed and performance.



Apple is also making a model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with traditional function keys and no Touch Bar. The product is meant to appeal to potential 13-inch MacBook Air buyers -- its smaller and thinner (and more affordable) laptop.



