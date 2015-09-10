Apple unveils new iPhone 6S, bigger iPad

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Apple CEO Tim Cook has unveiled two new iPhones as well as the new Apple TV, iPad Pro and Apple Watches.

The new iGadgets were unveiled during a press event Wednesday at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CNN reports. "While they may look familiar, we have changed everything about these new iPhones," said Tim Cook. Apple has updated its two smartphones. The new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are available in four colors: silver, gold, space gray and rose gold. The devices are now made from 7000 series aluminum, which is an aircraft-grade material. It's stronger than the previous phone aluminum and is unlikely to bend. The devices' biggest addition is a 3D touch screen, a feature introduced on Apple trackpads and the Apple Watch, that was previously known as Force Touch. The technology recognizes new gestures like pressing and holding. It vibrates slightly to let you know it's been pressed. The new iPhones also come with a 12 megapixel iSight rear camera, with 50% more pixels than the iPhone 6. The front-facing camera is now 5 megapixels (for sharper selfies). A kooky new photography feature called "Live Photos" combines photos and videos. When you take a photo with the Live Photo setting on, it records a second-and-a-half video before and after the clip to make a tiny little video. Press and hold on your photo and it will play. The phones also have the new A9 processor and faster fingerprint sensors. There are new charging docks to match the colors of the iPhones as well as new covers. The phones will cost the same as the last version (starting at $650 and $750 for the 6S Plus). The previous versions (iPhone 6 and 6 Plus) will each drop $100. A new iPhone Upgrade program lets you lease an iPhone for $32 a month and get a new version every year. The new iPhones will go on pre-sale on September 12 and will hit stores on September 25. IOS 9 will be available on September 16 for anyone with an iPhone as old as an iPhone 4S. Read more here