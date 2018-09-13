Apple unveils new iPhone models

CUPERTINO. KAZINFORM Apple Inc. unveiled its newest iPhone models on Wednesday, with the popular smartphone line to be available in September and October in Japan and the United States.

The three types of iPhone handsets have faster processors and feature better battery life.



The "XS Max" is equipped with a 6.5-inch screen and will retail for 124,800 yen ($1,120), while the 5.8-inch screen "XS" will sell for 112,800 yen. Both models will be sold in Japan and the United States from Sept. 21.

The more affordable XR, with a 6.1-inch screen and which comes in six colors, will cost 84,800 yen and will go on sale on Oct. 26, KYODO NEWS reports.