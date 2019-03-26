Apple unveils video streaming service, game arcade for fresh growth

CUPERTINO. KAZINFORM Apple Inc. said Monday it will launch an online video streaming service in the fall, jumping into a business dominated by Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Apple also said it will introduce a credit card in the summer by joining forces with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as an online video game arcade featuring more than 100 new games to be available in more than 150 countries in the fall, as the technology giant seeks fresh growth amid sluggish sales in its core iPhone business, Kyodo News reports.



Moreover, the California-based company unveiled a new subscription service that will give U.S. customers access to over 300 magazines and newspapers for $9.99 a month, starting Monday.



Apple TV Plus, the television and movie subscription service, will feature a brand new slate of programing from the world's most celebrated creative artists including director Steven Spielberg, talk show host Oprah Winfrey and actress Jennifer Aniston.



Apple, however, did not disclose the price of Apple TV Plus and the video game arcade. It did not say whether the service and the gaming arcade will become available in Japan.



Subscribers in the magazine service Apple News Plus can access current and past issues and individual articles from magazines such as the New Yorker, Rolling Stone and Vogue.



Available in the United States and Canada, the service also covers papers including the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times.