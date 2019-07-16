Applications for ‘Adventure of Science: Women and Glaciers in Central Asia’ coming soon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Are you curious to find out how glaciers form, why they melt, and why water flows through them? Do you have any questions around alpine environment? Join the project from the 1-10 of September 2019 on ‘Adventure of Science: Women and Glaciers in Central Asia’ taking place in Kyrgyzstan!

This project is implemented by Fribourg University, Switzerland, funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), in close collaboration with the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty, the Paul Scherrer Institute, «Girls on Ice Switzerland» initiative and the Central Asian Institute of applied Geosciences (CAIAG). It considers the fact that the representation of young women pursuing their careers in research decreases dramatically in scientific fields. It will focus specifically on increasing the participation of young women and girls from Central Asian region in scientific expeditions, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

This project will provide a unique opportunity to explore the glaciers and environment of the Ala Archa National Park in Kyrgyzstan, guided by a professional female mountain guide and four female scientists, you will be along with other young women to elaborate a science project and learn how to navigate through an alpine environment. Notably, the programme is free of charge for all participants, all material and adequate clothing will be provided during the expedition.

To be eligible participants must be:

• From Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan;

• Aged from 18-30 years old;

• Sufficient English and Russian communication skills;

• Interested in Science and Alpine Environments.

The application is opening soon. If you are interested in this project, please stay tuned with our latest notification. The number of participants will be only limited to ten, do not miss it!

Permanent link: https://en.unesco.kz/applications-for-the-adventure-of-science-women-and-glaciers-in-central-asia-coming-soon