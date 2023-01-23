Applications open for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program
Teachers are nominated to participate in the Fulbright TEA Program based on their educational and professional experience, academic training, and leadership. The Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board (FFSB) is an independent, presidentially appointed board that has oversight responsibility for all Fulbright academic exchange programs and will make a final decision on program participants, the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.
An independent review committee will be convened to select participants for the program through merit-based competition.
Program Activities
General academic seminars focusing on new teaching methodologies, student- centered learning, content- based instruction, lesson planning, and instructional technology training for teachers.
A practicum of at least 40 hours with a U.S. partner teacher in local secondary schools.
A variety of relevant professional development and cultural activities.
Program Timeline
Applications accepted: January 23, 2023 -March 3, 2023
Short-listed applicants go through virtual interviews and TOEFL testing in April 2023
Applicants Notified: August 2023
Spring 2024 Cohort Program: January – March 2024
Fall 2024 Cohort Program: September – October 2024
Eligibility and Selection Criteria
Applicants must:
Be current secondary school-level, full-time teachers of English, English as a Foreign Language (EFL), math, science, foreign language, or social studies, including special education teachers in those subjects at an institution serving primarily a local population;
Have earned a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent;
Have completed at least three years of full-time teaching by the start of the program, with a preference for those who have completed at least five or more years of full-time teaching;
Be a current citizen and resident of Kazakhstan at the time of application and of program participation;
Earn a minimum score of 450 on the paper based TOEFL or an equivalent English language examination;
Demonstrate a commitment to continue teaching after completion of the program; and
Have submitted a complete application.
The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program provides:
J-1 visa support
Roundtrip airfare
Accommodations, meals, and incidentals for the duration of the program
Accident and sickness medical coverage
(supplementary to participant’s existing insurance)
A workshop in Washington, D.C.
Professional development and cultural activities
The online application is available at: https://fulbright.irex.org/ until March 3, 2023, 18:00 Almaty time.
Please visit the Fulbright program website to learn more: www.fulbrightteacherexchanges.org
If you have any questions, please send them to [email protected]
Please download and view instructions on filling the online application here, ISRF, and LAF forms.