Applications open for 'Planet of ART 2023' UNESCO int'l festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan National Federation of Clubs for UNESCO has opened applications for the International Festival 'The Planet of ART 2023,' Kazinform correspondent reports.

The International Festival 'The Planet of ART 2023' dedicated to the International Dialogue Year as a Guarantee of Peace declared by the UN was officially opened on February 6, 2023.

The project's aim is to realize the creative potential of children and youth by establishing peace and accord based on the concept of the culture of peace.

Talented young people from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan aged 12-18 are welcome to take part in the festival.

The project's finalists are to be invited to Kazakhstan to attend educational and cultural programs.

The festival is to end in two large-scale gala concerts with awarding ceremonies in the cities of Astana and Pavlodar.

The participants are set to compete in vocal, instrumental, and choreography. Applications are due by March 15, 2023. Preliminary contests are to be held in all 17 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

There are 182 UNESCO clubs with over 17 thousand active members in more than 50 towns, 23 villages in the 17 regions of Kazakhstan.

Photo: imageprocessor.digital.vistaprint.com