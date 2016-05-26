Applications to Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media Third International Contest now accepted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is pleased to announce that it will begin accepting applications for the 2016 "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" competition. This year's results will be announced July 5, the eve of the Day of Capital. The competition is organized in cooperation with Kazakhstan's Chief Editors Club.

According to Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry, non-Kazakhstani authors are invited to send their applications to [email protected] by June 25. Applicants are required to submit a written piece about Kazakhstan that has been published in a non-Kazakhstani media outlet between January 1 and June 25, 2016.

The winners will be awarded a trip to Kazakhstan in September 2016, which includes visits to Astana and Almaty and the resort area of Borovoye, as well as an extensive cultural program.

The competition spans five macro-regions, with a winner selected from each region.

This year's "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of the Foreign Media" competition, the third of its kind, is made possible through partnerships with JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Rixos President Astana and Rixos Borovoye hotels, and the Argymak Transport Company.

The Foreign Ministry is also pleased to be partnering with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which in May 2016 announced that it would fly four times a week between Amsterdam and Astana.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry is grateful for the support of its partners in ensuring the winners' experience in Kazakhstan is comfortable and memorable.

Over the past two years, the contest has attracted growing interest in foreign media and has shone a light on Kazakhstan's culture, economy and people.