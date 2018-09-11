Appointing capital mayor is always of particular importance for me: Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held today a meeting with the senior management of Astana mayor's office, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Before the meeting, the members of the city maslikhat (local representative body) held a session, during which they unanimously approved the candidacy of Bakhyt Sultanov as the mayor of the capital.

The Head of State congratulated Asset Issekeshev on his appointment as the Head of the Presidential Administration and wished him success in the new key position.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined the professional and personal qualities of Asset Issekeshev and also dwelled on the results of the latter's work in the development of the capital.



Mentioning the achievements of ex-mayor Asset Isekeshev, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the tasks facing the new leader of the city.

"Appointing the mayor of the capital has always been of particular importance for me. On an ongoing basis, I personally monitor the issues of urban development, including the construction of all facilities in the capital. It is the overarching priority for me. Bakhyt Sultanov is well experienced in public administration and has essential organizational skills," the Head of State said.



During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan pointed to several top priorities facing the new leader of Astana.

"It is necessary to introduce a new development model. It is important to create a comfortable environment for promoting innovation and the growth of creative people. In this regard, it is necessary to develop a long-term city development strategy through to 2050," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

In addition, the Head of State stressed that it is necessary to continue developing the capital as a business financial hub, using the capabilities of the Astana International Financial Centre.

The President of Kazakhstan also dwelt on the new housing construction, the creation of a favorable living environment for people, and the construction of social facilities.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also pointed to the importance of maintaining the pace of developing the city infrastructure and its preparation for the gasification.

The President of Kazakhstan instructed the new mayor to use the best practices in unlocking the tourist potential of the capital.

Among the priorities of Astana's further development, Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the need to continue transforming the work of all city government bodies, improving the quality of public services, and implementing the digitalization program.

At the end of the meeting, Asset Issekeshev and Bakhyt Sultanov thanked the Head of State for his confidence and expressed their readiness to continue contributing to the development of the capital and the whole country.