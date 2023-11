Appointments made in military prosecution authorities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New appointments have been made to the Military Prosecutor's Office, its website reads.

By the Order of the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Sybanbaev Eszhan was dismissed as military prosecutor of Kyzylorda garrison and appointed military prosecutor of Taldykorgan garrison;

Major of Justice Rakhmatulin Kasen appointed military prosecutor of Kyzylorda garrison. Major Rakhmatulin previously served as deputy military prosecutor of Taldykorgan garrison;

Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Andamasov Timur appointed military prosecutor of Kapshagai garrison. Andamasov Timur previously served as military prosecutor of Almaty garrison;

Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Nurlan Alpysov was dismissed as military prosecutor of Taldykorgan garrison and transeferred under the command of Chief Military Prosecutor.