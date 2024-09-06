Appreciation and inspiration: IAC hosts Women in Arbitration Day

The AIFC International Arbitration Centre (IAC), in partnership with ArbitralWomen, hosted the IAC Women in Arbitration Day in Astana as part of the Astana Finance Days. This event brought together leading women arbitrators, scholars, and legal professionals from around the globe to discuss the evolving role of women in international arbitration, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Discussions also revolved around how a balanced panel of decision-makers can foster greater trust and fairness in the process. Participants emphasized the necessity of involving both men and women from various backgrounds in arbitration, particularly in sectors such as energy and construction, where Kazakhstan plays a critical role on the global stage.

Distinguished figures, including Mr. Thomas Krümmel, IAC Chairman, The Rt. Hon. The Lord Burnett of Maldon, Chief Justice of the AIFC Court, and Ms. Aigul Kydyrbayeva, a judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan, started the event off with their opening speeches. They were joined by Ms. Sofiya Zhylkaidarova, Managing Partner of Signum Law Firm.

A conversation with Carolyn Lamm, a globally recognized expert in international arbitration and a partner at White & Case, became the highlight of the event. Lamm shared insights from her extensive career, offering a personal perspective on the evolution of arbitration and the critical role women have played in shaping the field. She noted that women have significantly influenced the development of arbitration and will continue to shape its future.

Jue Jun Lu, Legal Director at DLA Piper, conducted an interactive training session for emerging legal professionals, further supporting the IAC’s mission to foster the next generation of arbitrators.

Mr. Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC, remarked on the growing role of women in arbitration within the region. He noted that 75% of arbitrations at the IAC are decided by women. “That is not us deciding that; that's decided by the investors, by the lawyers advising those investors. We're really proud that we at the AIFC, and in particular at our Court and Arbitration Centre at the AIFC, are really leading the way in Kazakhstan and throughout Eurasia on diversity,” he noted.

The event attracted over 150 arbitrators, legal counsel, judges, and diplomats from across the globe, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia.