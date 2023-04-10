EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 10 April 2023 | GMT +6

    April 10. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of April.

    Zharylkap Beissenbaiuly (1947)– renowned publicist, journalist-researcher of Kazakhstan. From 2002 to 2014, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Kazakh Editorial Office of JSC NC Kazinform.

    Baurzhan Abzhanov (1968)– Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

    Nurdaulet Kilybay (1978) – Director General – Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Ozenmunaygas.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!