April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 11.

EVENTS

1937 – Pribalkhashstroi village becomes Balkhash town by the decision of the

CEC of the Kazakh SSR. The town in Karaganda region was founded following the construction of a copper melting plant of the Balkhash Mining and Metallurgical Combinat.

2011 – Kazakh diaspora representatives are handed over the letters of appreciation and badges for their contribution to the development of Kazakh-Russian relations and active work in promoting Kazakh cultural in Russia on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Soviet Hero Baurzhan Momyshuly.

2013 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes the only Kazakh and Central Asia university to join the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP).

2014 – The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President is relocated from Almaty to Astana.

2016 – The United Nations issues the album containing messages from space explorers to the future generations, including the first Kazakh and last Soviet astronaut Tokhtar Aubakirov’s saying «A world without borders!»

2017 – King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sends then Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev a piece of Kiswah.

2019 – The Golden Man and other exhibits of the National Museum of Kazakhstan are presented at the exhibition The Heritage of State Museums along the Silk Road in Beijing, China.

2021 – Turkestan region hosts the opening of the multifunctional tourist complex Keruen sarai unmatched in Central Asia and is expected to become the main center of attraction of tourists and investments in the region after the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi.