April 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 17.

DATES

World Hemophilia Day is an international awareness day for hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. It is held annually on April 17, date of the birthday of Frank Schnabel, founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia.

EVENTS

2013– Kazakhstan and Suriname establish diplomatic relations as the joint communiqué was signed by the two countries’ permanent representatives in New York.

2013 – The Bratina Cup arrives for the first time in the Kazakh capital, Astana (now Nur-Sultan), which further was delivered to Karaganda city.

2014– Kazkosmos commences the local maritime differential station of high-precision satellite navigation constructed at the port of Bautino, Mangistau region.

2014 – The Training and Education Center for Spacecraft Flight Management is opened at the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University.

2017– The Road to the Mother film by Akhan Satayev wins the Best Central Asian Film nomination at the 6th Ak Ilbirs Film Awards in Bishkek.

2018– The Union of Manufacturing Industries is set up in Kazakhstan.

2018– The Association of Credit Data Providers of Europe and Central Asia is established.

2019– Famed poetess and zhyrau performer Ulzhan Baibosyniva wins the Grand Prix of the first International Bakhshy Art Festival in Termez, Uzbekistan.

2020 – The TV and Radio Company of the Kazakh President presents 'Volunteers. In The Risk Zone' film telling about the life and work of the volunteers during the national state of emergency and at quarantine facilities.

2021- Kazakhstani athletes grab 11 medals, including two gold, seven silver, and two bronze ones, at the 2021 World Para Swimming World Series in Lewisville, US.