    08:00, 18 April 2023 | GMT +6

    April 18. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of April.

    Sultan Dyussembinov (1959)– Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues, Nature Management and Rural Development.


    Anarkhan Dyussenova (1971) – Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.


    Dauren Abayev (1979) – Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States.


