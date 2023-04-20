April 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of April.

NAMES

– artist-restorer, founder and head of the scientific-restoration laboratory Ostrov Krym.

He has restored over 1,000 monuments of history and culture, ancient applied art displayed at different museums of the world, including the ancient Saka cresset in Aksuat village, Tarbagatai district, East Kazakhstan region, the Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum’s Hun jewelries, the silver frames of the Gospel of the Almaty Cathedral, and so on.

Usen Suleimenov (1959) – Ambassador-at-Large for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He is a graduate of the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Institute of International and Public Relations, had his master’s degree from Columbia University, and a PhD degree from Hong Kong University.

He took up his current post in August 2019.

Ali Bektayev (1962) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Nature Management and Rural Development.

Born in South Kazakhstan region (now Turkestan region), he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Alma-Ata Institute of Political Studies and Management.

He was appointed to his current post in September 2019.

Duken Massimkhanuly (1963) – Director of the Ramazan Suleimonov Institute of Oriental Studies.

Born in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture (Xinjiang, China), he graduated from the Central National University, Beijing.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2020

– Chairwoman of the Board, rector of the International Tourism and Hospitality University.

She is a graduate of the F.Engels Institute of Soviet Trade.

She took up her recent post in May 2019.

Snezhanna Imasheva (1981) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation, Chairwoman of the Committee on Legislation and Legal and Judicial Reform.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the M.Utemisov West Kazakhstan State University.

She took up her current post in March 2023.