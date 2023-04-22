April 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
DATES
International Mother Earth Day is observed on April 22. The day was established by the UN General Assembly through resolution A/RES/63/278 adopted in 2009.
EVENTS
1971 – The aircraft Tu-154 lands in the Kazakh capital at the time – Alma-Ata city. The plane took off from Moscow and flew the distance of 3.500km in 3 hours and 45 minutes.
1985 – The regional memorial museum named after Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is opened in Aktobe.
1997 – The Kazakh President signs the decree on measures to further reform the system of law enforcement bodies in Kazakhstan.
2012 – The 11th session of the Working Group on the accession of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization takes place in Geneva.
2016 – The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Hungary is held in Aktobe.
2019 – The Islam Karimov Tashkent State Technical University opens the Kanysh Satayev room.
2021 – Mariya Auezova – the world’s first woman to successfully reach the Everest base camp and 5,364km without both legs - arrives in Nur-Sultan.
2021 – The first batch of Kazakh vaccine QazVac (QazCovid-in) made at the National Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is shipped.