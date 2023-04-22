April 22. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of April.

NAMES

– Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema, director, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR. Born in Guryev now Atyrau region, he graduated from the Theatre and Art Institute.

Between 1952 and 1967 and in 1988 he worked as an actor at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre. From 1967 to 1988, he worked at Kazakhfilm.

Throughout his career, he starred in over 30 films. At the All-Union Festival Sozvezdiye-90 Nurmukhan Zhanturin received an award in the nomination For Special Contribution to Acting for his role in Sultan Beibarys film.

– President – rector of the Astana Kazakh University of Technology and Business.

He graduated from the Zhdanov Leningrad State University decorated with the Order of Lenin and the Order of the Red Banner of Labour, completed postgraduate studies at the Leningrad State University.

He took up his current post in 2022.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 8convocation, Chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

The Uralsk city native is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Higher Komsomol School of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Public Administration Academy of the Kazakh President, Kazakh State Law Academy.

He took up his current post in 2023.

– Vice-Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd city, he graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University, received his master’s degree from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2023.