April 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1990 – The office of the President of the Kazakh SSR is established. At the session of the Supreme Council Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected to the post as the President.
1995 – Kassym Kaissenov, Alexei Kulakov, and Murdin Taipov are awarded the Khalyk Kakharmany title for their heroism and courage during the WWII.
1996 – The Alley of the Presidents opens at the Almaty Park.
1996 – Turkye holds the Abai Day dedicated to the legacy of Abai. A new school is named after the great Kazakh poet.
2005 – The Council of Entrepreneurs under the Kazakh President is established.
2010 – The Victory Park in Taraz is named after Hero of the Soviet Union Baurzhan Momyshuly.
2015 – Kazakh commandos win their first Cup at the Warrior-2015 competition in Jordan.
2020 – The 1,300 anniversary of the monument to Bilge Tonyukuk – the great public figure in the history of the Turkic world is marked.