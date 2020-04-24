April 24. Kazinform's timelines of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 24.

EVENTS

1990 - The office of the President of Kazakh SSR is established. Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected to the post at the session of the Supreme Council.

1995 - Kassym Kaisenov, Alezey Kulakov and Murdin Taipov are awarded Khalyk Khaharmany (Heroes of the Nation) titles for heroism in the WWII.

1996 - The Alley of Heads of State is unveiled at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Almaty.

1996 - The Days of Abai are held in Turkey. A new school was named after the great Kazakh poet. The Abai Museum was opened at the school with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.

2010 - The Victory Park in Taraz is named after Hero of the Soviet Union Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

2014 - A ground-breaking ceremony with participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place at the construction site of Astana EXPO 2017. The Head of State laid the capsule in the foundation of the future exhibition complex giving start to the construction work.

2015 - Kazakhstani special forces agents claim their first win at the Warrior-2015 contest in Jordan on April 24.

2019 - A student of the 12th grade Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics of Shymkent Arailym Azimkhan receives an invitation to enter 8 universities of the world. These are Queen Mary, Brsitol, Kingston in England, New York Institute of Technology and The New School in the USA, John Cabo in Italy, Monash in Australia and American University of Paris in France.