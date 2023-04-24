April 24. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of April.

NAMES

(1883-1939) is a public figure, ethnographer, historian, enlightener, one of those who contributed to Kazakh enlightenment and pedagogics.

Graduated from the Saint Petersburg Military and Medical Academy with honors. He took an active part in creating a new system of the national school and development of Kazakh terminology. He also translated books.

Kabdesh Zhumadilov (1936-2021) is a Kazakh writer, laureate of the prize of the Union of the Writers of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Abai State Prize of Kazakh SSR, people’s writer of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His works were published in Russian, Ukrainian, Belorussian, Uzbek, Kyrgyz and other languages.

Saken Abdullayev (1964) is a judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shymkent is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since December 2020.

Aidar Aimurzin (1971) is the 1st deputy director of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Dzerzhinsky higher frontier command college, Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2019.

Arman Zhetpisbayev (1971) is the 1st deputy governor of Turkistan region.

Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Kazakh Chemistry and Technologies Institute, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He took up the post in August 2020.

Galymzhan Pirmatov (1972) is the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Turkistan region is a graduate of the Novosibirsk State University, KIMEP, Atkinson Graduate School of Management, Willamette University (MBA).

Has been acting since February 2022.

Kairat Baimuldinov (1983) is the chairman of the youth and family committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Bolashak Institute.

Has been appointed to the post in 2022.