April 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 25.

DATES

World Malaria Daytakes place on April 25 each year. It is an internationally recognized day, highlighting the global efforts to control malaria and celebrating the gains that have been made. Since 2000, the world has made historic progress against malaria, saving millions of lives. However, half the world still lives at risk from this preventable, treatable disease, which costs a child’s life every two minutes.

World Penguin Day is observed on April 25 is a celebration of one of the most charming and unique animal species in the world. This day aims to teach people more about penguins, their habitats, and their importance in the ecosystem. It also raises awareness about the ways in which we can help protect penguins and their environment as, alarmingly, out of the 17 existing species of penguins, 11 have been classified as endangered.

International Delegate's Dayis marked on April 25 in order to raise awareness of the role of the representatives and delegates of Member States to the United Nations.

DNA Day is observed on April 25 each year to mark two major discoveries in genetics: the discovery of the double helix and the completion of the Human Genome Project.

Kazakhstan’s Football Day is observed on April 25.

EVENTS

1917 –Omsk hosts the Akmola Regional Kazakh Congress bringing together 250 representatives from Akmola, Atbasar, Kokchetav, Omsk, and Petropavlovsk. 17 issues, including the state system, establishment of committees of zemstvo, religious affairs, land, education, judiciary committee, constituent assembly, issues of war and the status of women were included in the agenda. The Kazakh Committee made up of 10 people was set up during the Congress.

2002 – Kazakhstan joins the Union of European Football Associations at its Congress in Stockholm.

2012 – The decision to name a street in Bucharest after Kazakh capital Astana is announced.

2012 – The first domestic missile and artillery ship Kazakhstan is launched in the Caspian Sea.

2015 - The Boxing Writers Association of America holds the awarding ceremony in New York, during which Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin wins the award for the KO-to-win percentage of 90.63% - the highest in middleweight history.

2017 – Yerzhan Kazykhanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the USA at the time, hands over the credentials to ex-President of the United States Donald Trump.

2018 – Leading soloist of Astana Opera Bekhtiyar Adamzhan wins the Dance Open international ballet prize in the Mister of Virtuosity nomination in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2019 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan hosts the opening of a personal exhibition of talented Nogai graphic artist Alibek Koilakayev ‘The Legends of the Turkic World,’ with his 80 works made with ink being on display.