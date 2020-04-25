April 25. Today's Birthdays 25

EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:00, 25 April 2020 | GMT +6

    April 25. Today's Birthdays

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of April.

    NAMES

    Kalybek KUANYSHBEK (1893-1968) - Kazakh actor, one of the founders of the theatrical art in Kazakhstan and People's Artist of the SSSR. He was born 127 years ago in Semipalatinsk region. He began his acting career in early 1920s. He played an important role in the establishment of the first Kazakh Theater in Kzyl-Orda (now the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theater of Drama in Almaty) in 1925. He also starred in Kazakhstani films.




    Tuleubek MUKASHEV (1950) - State and political figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 70 years ago in Taldy-Kurgan (now Almaty) region. He is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute and the Alma-Aty National Economy Institute.





    Askar TAZHIBAEV (1962) - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Tajikistan. He was born 58 years ago. He is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute.
