April 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 29.

DATES

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29, the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre – the creator of modern ballet.

The Day of Immunology is marked on April 29. The day is dedicated to increasing the global awareness of the importance of immunology in the fight against infection, autoimmunity, and cancer.

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare observed on April 29 each year is an occasion to pay tribute to those who lost their lives or suffered from these heinous weapons; to assess our progress in preventing their use; and to renew our commitment to achieve a world free of chemical weapons.

EVENTS

1911 – The first gush of oil is obtained at the Dossor oilfield.

1936 – The first issue of Vecherniy Almaty is published.

1992 – Ex-Prime Minister of Turkey Süleyman Demirel arrives in Almaty for an official visit.

2002 – The National Council under the Kazakh President is set up.

2011 – Film Proshchai, Gulsary! by Ardak Amirkulov based on Chinghiz Aimatov’s novel wins the special prize of the jury at the First Iranian International Film Festival.

2013 – Film Harmony Lessons receives the special diploma of the jury for the best directorial debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

2017 – The founding summit of the Alliance of Asian Universities, which includes Nazarbayev University, takes place at the Xinhua University of Beijing.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s Forte trio and Astana sazy folklore ensemble win first place in the Folk Act nomination at the 15th Gioachino Rossini International Musical Contest in Pesaro, Italy.

2019 – The first meeting of the Association of Military Educational Institutions of the CIS countries takes place at the National University of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbassy.

2021 – The official ceremony of opening of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Samarkand is held.

2022 – The Georgian capital of Tbilisi hosts an official ceremony of unveiling the monument to the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia.