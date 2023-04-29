April 29. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of April.

NAMES

– composer, musicologist, ethnographic researcher of Kazakh songs and kui, writer-historian, conductor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Arts, Professor, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, two-time winner of the State Prize, winner of the Shokan Ualikhanov Prize.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Glinka Leningrad Musical College, Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory, post-graduate course at the Leningrad Academy of Art Studies.

Akhmet Zhubanov was the author of scientific works and studies on the history of Kazakh folk music, the life and creative work of people’s singers, dombra players, and composers.

He was one of the founders of Kazakh professional musical art. He recorded and published musical works for dombra, kobyz, and sybyzgy.

– eminent theoretical physicist, leading specialist in quantum field theory, founder of a new scientific field in quantum chromodynamics, honored worker of science and technology of Kazakhstan, winner of the Al-Farabi State Prize of Kazakhstan in science and technology.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, completed postgraduate studies at the Ioffe Physical-Technical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Between 2005 and 2012, he was the Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Kozhamkulov authored three monographs, including the first-ever one in the latest scientific area of stochastic quantization of field theory, which received wide acceptance of the world scientific community.

– Chairman of the Board of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. High literary courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.

He was the author of the Zaman-ai hymn of the Semei-Nevada Anti-Nuclear Movement and a number of popular modern Kazakh songs.

– President of the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

She took up her current post in October 1995.

– Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Chair of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in December 2022.

– Kazakh actor, singer, composer, TV host, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Art Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

Nurlan Alimzhanov rose to fame after playing the role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the film saga The Way of the Leader made up of four films.

– Chairman of the Board of the Autonomous Educational Organization ‘Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.’

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Nazarbayev University.

He took up his current post in March 2023.