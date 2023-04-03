April 3. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of April.

NAMES

People's batyr (hero) and 1916 national and liberation rebel leaderwas born in the present-day Amangeldy district, Kostanay region. He hailed from a poor family and grew up as an orphan. Despite difficulties, he managed to obtain decent education and was fluent in Turkish, Persian and Arab. Long before the 1916 national liberation movement, he was well-known in the steppes as a strong opposer to the colonialism. Between 1896 and 1908 he was jailed on numerous occasions and later organized the liberation movement in the Turgai steppe.

Opera and concert performer, merited artist of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in Ayaguz city, East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Tulebayev Musical College, the Alma-Ata Conservatory, the Leningrad Conservatory, and the Zhurgenov Academy of Art. During his career he was the soloist of the Abai Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and then held responsible posts in the sphere of culture. As the opera singer he toured 15 countries.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliamentwas born in 1967 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Aktobe Agricultural College, the Kainar University, the Public Administration Academy under the President of Kazakhstan as well as HEIs in Hungary and the UK. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2023.

Member of the Supreme Chamber of Auditorswas born in 1982 in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University and the Moscow Modern Humanitarian Academy. Prior to taking up her recent post in November 2022, she served as the member of the Accounts Committee for the Republican Budget Implementation.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in West Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy. He was designated to his current post in July 2019. Prior to that he served as the head of the Kurmangazy Kazakh Sstate Academic Orchestra of National Instruments.

Creative director - chief conductor of the Nurgisa Tlendiyev ‘Otyrar sazy’ orchestrawas born in 1985 in Almaty. She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory. She took up her current post in 2009.