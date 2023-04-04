April 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 4.

EVENTS

1992– The Agreement on State Security and Basic Principles of Cooperation of Intelligence Agencies of the CIS countries is signed in Almaty.

1994– TV and Radio of Kazakhstan Republican Corporation is established.

1994– Kazakh Folk and Ethnographic Ensemble Otyrar Sazy led by Nurgissa Tlendiyev takes 1st place at the April International Spring Festival held in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

2006– Monument to Abai Kunanbayev is unveiled in Chistoprudny Boulevard in Moscow by the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia. The authors of the project are sculptor Marat Ainekov and designer Timur Suleimenov.

2014- A memorial is opened at the burial site of Polish soldiers in the village of Mankent, South Kazakhstan region.

2019– 12-grade student of Almaty-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School Selimzhan Chalyshkin wins an educational grant of Harvard University.

2021- Actor of the Stanislavsky Karaganda Russian Drama Theatre Ruslan Mayevskiy becomes a prizewinner of the Theatre Exposed International Theatre Competition. He wins first place in the nominations Free Photo and Retro Photo and second place in the Portrait nomination

2022– Kazakhstani Yekaterina Shabalina takes gold in 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championships held in Pokhara. 63 athletes from Austria, Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, Poland and Japan participate in the event.