EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 04 April 2023 | GMT +6

    April 4. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of April.

    Nemat Kelimbetov (1937-2010)– writer, translator, Turkologist, Doctor of Philological Sciences, and academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Kuanysheva (1958)– actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR and Kazakhstan Union of Cinematographers.

    Vassiliy Zhirov (1974)– Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of Kazakhstan, world and Olympic Games champion.

    Adil Utembayev (1979) – Chairman of JSC Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund.

    Bekzat Sattarkhanov (1980-2000)– late Kazakhstani boxer, 2000 Sydney Olympic Games champion in men’s 57kg.

    Dmitry Balandin (1995) – first Kazakhstani swimmer to win Olympic gold (2016 Rio Games).
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!