April 5. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of April.

– Doctor of Philology, corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Aizhan Yesmagambetova (1972) – Vice Minister of Healthcare – Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan.

Timur Suleimenov (1978) – First Deputy Chief of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan.