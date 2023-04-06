EN
    08:00, 06 April 2023 | GMT +6

    April 6. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of April.

    Kaliolla Akhmetzhan (1949) – painter, ethnographer, weaponologist, and member of the Union of Kazakhstani Artists.

    Doszhan Akhmetzhan (1949) - Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Amangeldy Sainov (1975)– Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
