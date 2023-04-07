April 7. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of April.

- legendary Kazakh wrestler, paluan, many time winner of international competitions in French and freestyle wrestling, the first Kazakh athlete who gained popularity in international championships.

– Chairman of the Directors Board of JSC National Neurosurgery Centre.

– world-famous opera singer of Kazakhstan.