    08:00, 07 April 2023 | GMT +6

    April 7. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of April.

    Kazhymukan Munaitpassov (1871-1948)- legendary Kazakh wrestler, paluan, many time winner of international competitions in French and freestyle wrestling, the first Kazakh athlete who gained popularity in international championships.

    Mazhit Shaidarov (1959)– Chairman of the Directors Board of JSC National Neurosurgery Centre.

    Mariya Mudryak (1994) – world-famous opera singer of Kazakhstan.
