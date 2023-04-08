EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 08 April 2023 | GMT +6

    April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 8.

    EVENTS

    1990- The State Commission signs the act to commission the Tselinograd railway station.

    1992- The European Commission and Kazakh Government sign a memorandum on financing. The signing of the document was the start of the implementation of the Technical Assistance for the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazakhstan.

    2008- The book Kazakhs in Russia is published in Moscow.

    2010- A concert of the Symphony Orchestra of Israel the program of which fully included the works of Kazakh composers takes place in Tel Aviv.

    2010- Almaty hosts the presentation of the Book of Words by Abai published for the first time in three languages and in an integrated cover.

    2017- Kazakh judokas Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (48kg) and Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (60kg) haul two gold medals at the Grand Prix in Antalya, Turkey.

    2022 – The songs of Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen are included in the curriculum of the Open University of Japan.


    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!