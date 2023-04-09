April 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 9.

2010– The Alley of Memory is unveiled in Almaty-based military unit No 5572. The Alley honors the soldiers killed on the Tajik-Afghan border 28 years ago.

2017– Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins Best Asia Popular Singer nomination at the 17th Top China Music Awards.

2018– Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins a gold medal at the Open Championships in Spain in men’s 200 m distance (breaststroke) having set a record in 2:09.31.

2021– Kazakhstan sets up a specialized Fund of Archival Materials on Political Repressions which holds more than one thousand units of archival cases of the victims of political repressions.

2022– Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KO) is the first boxer who knocked out Japanese Ryōta Murata (163, 13KO).