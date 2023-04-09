April 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
2010– The Alley of Memory is unveiled in Almaty-based military unit No 5572. The Alley honors the soldiers killed on the Tajik-Afghan border 28 years ago.
2017– Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins Best Asia Popular Singer nomination at the 17th Top China Music Awards.
2018– Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins a gold medal at the Open Championships in Spain in men’s 200 m distance (breaststroke) having set a record in 2:09.31.
2021– Kazakhstan sets up a specialized Fund of Archival Materials on Political Repressions which holds more than one thousand units of archival cases of the victims of political repressions.
2022– Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KO) is the first boxer who knocked out Japanese Ryōta Murata (163, 13KO).