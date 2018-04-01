April snowfall astonishes Almaty dwellers

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty sees winter again. The weather forecasters reported on a sudden change in temperature, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Saturday, March 31, the sky over the city was clear, while birds were singing and the grass was green. The mercury was up to 30 degrees Centigrade. Joyful citizens would go outside wearing T-shirts, shorts, and flat shoes.

Waking up Sunday morning, Almaty dwellers saw a completely different weather. The air temperature, according to official reports, is now 3 degrees above zero, and it's snowing. As it is a weekend, the residents are waiting at home for 'winter' to pass.



However, there is a bright spot in that. According to Kazhydromet Met Office, such weather conditions bring about the atmospheric dispersion of pollutants.

The forecasters report that heavy rainfall is expected in the city next week. The air temperature will not rise above 15C.