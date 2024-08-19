Aqaba Development Company signs $125 mln deal to modernize liquefied natural gas terminal

The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) has entered into a $125 million agreement with a coalition of international firms to enhance and modernize the Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Aqaba, Petra reports.



The agreement, signed by ADC CEO Hussein Safadi and representatives of the Contractors Consortium, marks a significant step in bolstering Jordan's energy infrastructure.



The agreement outlines the construction of a beach conversion unit and various upgrades to the existing natural gas terminal. According to Safadi, the development of the Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal is a strategic project that will bring a qualitative leap in Aqaba's terminal system.



He underscored that the project will be executed according to the highest international standards, with coordination between the ADC and several governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and the National Electric Power Company.



"The Sheikh Sabah Natural Gas Terminal Development Project is not only critical for enhancing the terminal system in Aqaba but also for ensuring the security of Jordan's energy supply," Safadi stated. "This development ensures that importing liquefied natural gas remains a viable option for electricity generation and industrial use, particularly in cases where current supply sources are disrupted, thereby offering financial savings in electricity production."



Safadi detailed that the project will see the establishment of facilities capable of converting up to 700 million cubic feet of liquefied natural gas per day from its stored liquid state into compressed natural gas. This gas will then be pumped from the terminal into the Arab Gas Pipeline, which feeds power generation stations across the Kingdom. The project is expected to be completed within 22 months.



Safadi expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development for their crucial role in securing part of the project’s funding through a soft loan, alongside facilitating the necessary conditions to initiate the project.



The Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Terminal, originally established by the ADC in 2015, is equipped with all the necessary facilities for importing liquefied natural gas. It includes a floating storage and regasification unit that was crucial during previous natural gas shortages.



The current upgrades are intended to further solidify the terminal's role as a key component in Jordan's energy strategy, ensuring a reliable alternative in the face of supply disruptions.