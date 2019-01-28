Arab Health 2019 opens in Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of Dubai Health Authority, today officially inaugurated the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2019, followed by a tour of the exhibitions.

More than 84,500 healthcare and trade professionals from 160 countries and 4,150 exhibiting companies from 66 countries are expected to convene at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28th - 31st January, 2019, for the 44th edition the exhibition, WAM reports.

Commenting on the opening of Arab Health 2019, Ross Williams, Exhibition Director, said, "With healthcare spend in the GCC expected to reach US$104.6 billion by 2022 and growing private sector participation expected to boost long-term growth of the regional healthcare industry, Arab Health provides an important platform for the MENA healthcare industry to build relationships with international stakeholders and facilitates the exploration of new business opportunities in the global healthcare field."

At this year's exhibition, more than 36 hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities, from both public and private sectors will be showcasing their expertise and latest offerings. Once again showing their support for Arab Health are public sector entities including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Healthcare City Authority.