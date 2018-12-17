Arab League launches Joint Arab Vision for Digital Economy

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the attendance of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the 1st Arab Digital Economy Conference began today in Abu Dhabi.

During the first day of the conference, the Arab League launched the Joint Arab Vision for the Digital Economy, in the presence of Ahmed Abul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and representatives of Arab countries, WAM reports.

In his speech, Abul Gheit stressed that Arab countries are strengthening the overall cooperation between Arab countries, especially in the area of the economy, and the vision was established to promote economic growth and social stability.

Abul Gheit thanked the UAE's leadership and government for its hospitality and for hosting the conference, as well as for supporting joint initiatives to strengthen the digital economy. He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his generous patronage of the conference.

The conference's choice of the Arab digital economy as its main topic reflects the awareness of the Arab region of its challenges, in light of the role of modern technology in developing communities and economies, he added.

Abul Gheit also noted that the Arab League aims to keep pace with developments taking place in all areas and sectors, and is adopting the best practices to improve its performance, while highlighting the partnership between the Arab League and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia related to regional and international internet governance. Arab countries are among the first regional groups to work on creating a roadmap for governing the internet on a regional level, he added.

There are many developments taking place in some Arab countries that cannot go unnoticed, and some Arab countries, including the UAE, occupy leading international positions, in terms of using the internet, he said, while stressing that Arab countries have witnessed advancements in their digital sectors, particularly in the use of smartphones and social media.